ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) — Despite the chilly start to the day, things warmed up for a cookout which was set up to give veterans a chance to connect. The parking lot of the Enfield Mall turned into the Veteran’s Cookout on Thursday, complete with tents, grills, and live music.

Veterans and active service members lined up for a barbecue lunch, happy for this time to connect together. The free event was hosted by Springfield Partners for Community Action and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

“We laugh, we crack on each other, and it’s wonderful, especially for the Marines. It’s just another brother or another sister. I think it’s good. Springfield Partners does a lot for the community, but to reach out to vets, it’s a wonderful thing,” expressed 96 Marine Corp. Veteran Ronnie Williams.

There were also several information booths set up so veterans could brush up on of some of the resources available specifically for them. Springfield Partners for Community Action is holding another local event: a community action awareness day on State Street in Springfield on May 26th.

It will be a great opportunity to stop in and get a sense of their services.