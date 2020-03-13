Coronavirus causing a decrease in airline ticket prices

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) — The coronavirus is impacting flight prices.

22News found roundtrip tickets from Bradley International Airport to Tampa Florida for $60. But, one man from Connecticut traveling to New Zealand for work said his international flight was more expensive because he cannot fly through China.

“It’s cheaper to go through China,” said Reinaldo Lopez of Connecticut. “We usually fly from New York to Beijing, then Beijing straight to New Zealand. That’s cheaper. Last time, the whole trip costs less than what I’m paying now.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes to avoid going on cruise ships and to only fly if it is absolutely necessary.

Many airlines are offering travelers to option to either delay or change their plans for free.