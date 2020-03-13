1  of  2
Breaking News
Orange declares state of emergency to protect residents from COVID-19, social isolation recommended Encore Boston Harbor casino visitor tests positive for coronavirus
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Asnuntuck Community College Enfield Public Schools Franklin County Technical School Rowe Elementary School Stone Academy-East Hartford

Coronavirus causing a decrease in airline ticket prices

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) — The coronavirus is impacting flight prices.

22News found roundtrip tickets from Bradley International Airport to Tampa Florida for $60. But, one man from Connecticut traveling to New Zealand for work said his international flight was more expensive because he cannot fly through China.

“It’s cheaper to go through China,” said Reinaldo Lopez of Connecticut. “We usually fly from New York to Beijing, then Beijing straight to New Zealand. That’s cheaper. Last time, the whole trip costs less than what I’m paying now.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes to avoid going on cruise ships and to only fly if it is absolutely necessary.

Many airlines are offering travelers to option to either delay or change their plans for free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories