Couple that skipped deadly B-17 flight at Bradley last minute: “It was a gift of a day”

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A wife and husband who planned to be on the B-17 that crashed at Bradley Airport Wednesday decided not to board at the last minute.

Crystal and Jeffery took photos of the B-17 Tuesday, the day before the crash. They’re celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary and Crystal wanted to surprise Jeffery with a tour and a flight.

Jeffery is a World War II plane enthusiast and considered the flight a unique opportunity. When it came time to buy tickets after their anniversary Tuesday, the couple decided against it because of Crystal’s fear of flying.

“It was famous for the amount of damage it can take and still make it back safely so what are the chances it crashes when we are on it,” Jeffery said. “She was almost ready to go and then at the last minute decided seeing it was probably enough and decided not to take the extra step.”

“I realized how close we came and it was just an eerie feeling all day.” Crystal described. “I was walking around like it was a gift of a day.”

Jeffery and Crystal said, as lucky as they feel to be alive, their prayers are with the victims and their families.