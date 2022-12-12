VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews battled a massive three-alarm fire at an old historic factory in Vernon Monday morning.

Officials said flames erupted from the building on Brooklyn Street just before 2 a.m. The building is the J.J. Regan Co., which was constructed in the late 1800s. A welding shop is located on the bottom floor of the factory, and crews stated the rest of the building was empty.

Part of the building collapsed due to the flames.

Due to the intense heat from the fire, Lt. Robert Marra from the Vernon Police Department said 10-15 homes in the area were evacuated.

The American Red Cross, in partnership with the Town of Vernon and Eastern Connecticut Health Network’s Rockville General Hospital, opened a warming center at Rockville General Hospital for people displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross is offering a safe place to keep warm, water, snacks, charging outlets, and additional resources for those needing support.

More than 100 Eversource customers are without power as of 11:30 a.m. because of the fire.

Surrounding roads are closed as crews remain on scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.