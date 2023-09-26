NAUGATUCK, CT. (WWLP) – There was a fire at a vacant warehouse in Naugatuck, Connecticut Monday night.

The Naugatuck Fire Department said that the former Lewis Engineering building on Water Street partially collapsed from the fire.

Two homes were evacuated near the fire, and the nearby Metro North Train was briefly stopped. The daycare next door will be closed on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.