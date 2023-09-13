CROMWELL, CT. (WWLP) – A child is dead after being pulled from the Connecticut River Monday night after a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell.

When police were sent to the accident at around 5:20 Monday evening, they found an unoccupied vehicle. After a two-hour-long search, authorities located the driver was located alongside Route 9 North.

The police also found an unresponsive child in a rocky area of the Connecticut River. An investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.