CT Air National Guard to salute healthcare workers with flyover today

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Air National Guard will be saluting state healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with a flyover on Thursday.

“Operation American Resolve Flyover” will fly over hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state to say “thank you.”

“They are making differences in people’s lives on a daily basis, regardless of whether or not we go through a global pandemic, so to say thank you, I think is incredibly appropriate,” said Captain David Pytlik.

“Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Connecticut National Guard is proud to

serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard. “This is our way of showing appreciation to the thousands of heroes at the front line battling COVID-19. We are humbled by their sacrifices.”

“There are so many front line workers across Connecticut providing care for people who have been

impacted by the pandemic, and this is our way of saluting them and saying thank you,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “They are true heroes, and the amount of good they are providing our state is immeasurable.”

Pytlik said the flyover will take place over 39 different hospitals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“When we say, ‘never forget,’ we need to mean never forget that what they do every day, whether it’s for COVID response or it’s working with surgery patients in the ER, every day, they’re saving lives,” he said.

The guard recommends residents “observe the flyover from the safety of their home,

maintain social distancing, and avoid large gatherings in accordance with local health officials.”

Times are an estimate and subject to change.

C-130H aircraft is expected overhead within plus or minus five minutes of the times listed: