CT barber shops, salons concerned delayed reopening could further impact business

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 6,066 deaths, 88,970 COVID-19 cases total
Connecticut

Credit: WFLA

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – With Connecticut now delaying the opening of barber shops and hair salons, there’s a good chance residents there who want a haircut will come to Massachusetts for one.

Governor Ned Lamont originally permitted hair salons and barber shops to open to the public Wednesday, along with retail stores. However, he announced on Monday that it would be better to delay their opening and rethink all of their safety precautions.

CT becomes final state to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Lamont’s decision hasn’t gone over well with barber shops in Enfield who were prepared to open Wednesday.

“We spent the last three months preparing to open and now we got the rug ripped out from under us,” Hallie Benoit told 22News. “So yeah, people could easily go up to Mass. to get haircuts and we could lose business. This is our livelihood.”

Benoit told 22News she has heard that some Connecticut hair salons and barbershops are ignoring Governor Lamont’s order, and will still open this week. Lamont said they’re targeting June 1 as the day Connecticut barber shops and hair salons can reopen.

