CT becomes final state to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecticut will become the final state to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday.

The state will allow the reopening of outdoor dining areas, officers, retail shops, malls, museums, zoos, and outdoor recreation businesses are now able to open all with social distancing requirements.

Scott Dolch, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said he expects only about 25 percent of the state’s restaurants will have the ability to offer the outdoor-only service.

Hair salons in Connecticut were supposed to reopen Wednesday but they won’t open until June at the earliest. A group of hairstylists protested in New Haven and are expected to protest again Wednesday. Governor Lamont said he pushed back the opening date out of safety concerns related to personal protective equipment for hairstylists.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today