CT becomes final state to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecticut will become the final state to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday.

The state will allow the reopening of outdoor dining areas, officers, retail shops, malls, museums, zoos, and outdoor recreation businesses are now able to open all with social distancing requirements.

Scott Dolch, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said he expects only about 25 percent of the state’s restaurants will have the ability to offer the outdoor-only service.

Hair salons in Connecticut were supposed to reopen Wednesday but they won’t open until June at the earliest. A group of hairstylists protested in New Haven and are expected to protest again Wednesday. Governor Lamont said he pushed back the opening date out of safety concerns related to personal protective equipment for hairstylists.