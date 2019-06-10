CT DEEP: firefighting foam found in Farmington River, spill originated from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials responded to a firefighting foam spill at the Farmington River in Windsor on Sunday.

Officials said the foam originated from a sprinkler system malfunction at Bradley International Airport.

CT DEEP, The Department of Public Health and local health officials are investigating the issue.

DEEP is advising the public to avoid the foam they may encounter on the river or river banks. People should also avoid fishing from the Farmington River near Poquonock Avenue and south to where it enters the Connecticut River.

Officials are evaluating the foam’s impact to the watershed.