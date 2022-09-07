BOSTON (WWLP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to threatening, harassing and intimidating a Massachusetts woman he was previously in a relationship with.

According to the office of US Attorney Rachael Rollins, 31-year-old Marshall Nicholas Fain of New Haven pleaded guilty last Wednesday in federal court to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce.

Fain was in relationship with the woman for two years but they broke up in August 2021. In September 2021 through December 2021, Fain sent the woman multiple private messages threatening to kill her and her family. He created multiple accounts on social media and email accounts to harass the victim anonymously.

Fain sent the victim anonymous messages through Facebook and Instagram that said, “I’ll kill you” and “You gonna get yours if it’s the last thing I do.” Emails were also sent with messages saying, “I’m gonna find you and kill you if it’s the last thing I do,” “By now you know I don’t give a f*** about my own life so I really don’t mind taking yours,” and “When the time is right you gonna be one of the girls going missing. Ima torture the f*** out of you when I catch you.”

“People deserve to end relationships without fear. Too often, women are the targets threatening, controlling and/or violent behavior. In response to the end of his two-year relationship with the victim, Mr. Fain terrorized her for several months, making her fear for her life and the lives of her family. In the face of aggressively disturbing and intimidating threats this woman bravely notified federal authorities of Mr. Fain’s abusive behavior. Thanks to this woman’s enormous strength and courage, Mr. Fain must now answer for the fear and pain he caused,” said United States Attorney Rachael Rollins.

“The victim in this case did not let fear silence her. She courageously came forward and worked with the FBI to help bring Mr. Fain’s campaign of torment to an end,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.” Words can and do lead to violence, and the FBI would like to take this opportunity to urge victims of online threats to report the crime because we will not hesitate to investigate these cowardly acts.”

Fain is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. He is facing up to five years in prison for cyberstalking and two years in prison for transmitting threats.