CT, New Jersey, Pennsylvania police searching for 23-year-old Uconn student suspected of killing 2

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An urgent manhunt across state lines is underway for a Connecticut homicide suspect who may be armed and is considered extremely dangerous.

23-year-old Peter Manfredonia has been on the run since early ‪Friday morning. stressed the suspect is believed to be armed with several firearms – pistols and long guns – and presumed dangerous.

According to Newtown Police, “Manfredonia is described as a 6’3″ white male, with disheveled, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying some type of bag.”

Police released the most recent photos of Manfredonia on Twitter Sunday evening.

***WILLINGTON HOMICDE UPDATE***

Most current photos of the suspect, Peter Manfredonia. Last seen in East Stroudsburg, PA. PA law enforcement agencies are actively looking for the suspect. Do NOT approach, he is ARMED AND DANGEROUS, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cOnvHh9EiQ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

Early Sunday morning, CSP was called to a home on Turnpike Road in Willington where the homeowner was held against his will by Manfredonia who took supplies including food, firearms, and the victim’s truck, police say.

The homeowner on Turnpike Road was not injured, according to police, and he refused treatment at the scene. The suspect then took the victim’s truck, drove it to Derby where it was located near Osbornedale State Park.

Officials from CSP and Derby PD closed the park and conducted a canvas. They did not find him.

Police presence at Osbornedale State Park, Derby on Sunday, May 24.

Meanwhile, police say they learned the suspect had an acquaintance that lived on Roosevelt Drive in Derby – near the state park.

A male was found deceased in the home on Roosevelt Drive; the victim has been identified as Nicholas J. Eisele, 23.

Sunday afternoon, police put a BOLO out for a 2016 Black Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid with CT plates AU 78524 with a rear quarter panel tribute to the Sandy Hook victims with the #26. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from the Roosevelt Drive location by Manfredonia.

A reverse 9-1-1 call went out to the surrounding area. As of 2 p.m. Sunday, CSP does not believe the suspect is still in the area.

“Newtown Police Department has stepped up patrols and have increased manpower, out an abundance of caution. Residents should be aware and on the lookout, that while no immediate danger exist the potential is here and we have addressed it by bringing in extra manpower to patrol and protect our residents,” Newtown PD said on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

NPD say the suspect has strong ties to the area.

State police reported at 3:18 p.m. the vehicle has been located in Pennsylvania and “law enforcement agencies are actively looking for the suspect.”

Sunday evening, CSP and New Jersey State Police reported the suspect’s “vehicle was located in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border” at the Travel America in Knowlton Township, NJ.

Police say Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, PA.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the suspect.

Vehicle was located in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border. https://t.co/x3EQTvJUlL — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

A University of Connecticut spokesperson confirmed Saturday that Manfredonia is a senior at UConn. He was not living on campus at the time of the incident or during recent semesters. The university says it is working with State Police on the investigation.

According to State Police, just after 9 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to Mirtl Road in Willington, where they found two elderly men suffering from injuries after an assault with an edged weapon.

“We do know a weapon was used,” said Trooper Josue Dorelus, in a news conference. “We believe it to be an edged weapon, however the exact description I would not be able to provide.”

One of the victims was taken by Lifestar to an area hospital. Theodore Demers, 62, of Willington, died from his injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim has not been released.

Neighbors were shocked at the news.

“Nothing like this has ever happened, and you can’t ask for a better family,” Lauren Spencer said, breaking into tears. “It’s so terrible. Just so horrible.”

Making it worse is COVID-19. With social distancing rules, they can’t console each other.

“With this virus we can’t go over and give them hugs, we can’t even sit with them or hold their hand,” said Spencer.

Manfredonia is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. State police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact Eastern District Major Crimes – Troop C directly at (860) 896-3200.

MAP: Mirti Road