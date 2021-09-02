CT State Police announce Trooper swept away in floodwaters has died

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police have confirmed that the State Police Sergeant who was swept away in floodwaters in Woodbury on Thursday has died.

State police said they received a distress call just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday from an on-duty trooper in distress. The veteran Sergeant from Troop L reported that his cruiser was being swept away.

Officials said the cruiser was in the area of Jacks Bridge near the Pomperaug River.

The cruiser was found a short time later. The Trooper was found and life-saving measures were taken.

The Trooper was taken by Lifestar to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

“The sergeant was located in the water in the river. Emergency personnel on scene treated him on the shore and transported him to Lifestar. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, en route presumed dead, and confirmed upon arrival,” said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, CT State Police.

The name of the Trooper has not been released at this time. The Trooper was a member of the Connecticut State Police for over 26 years.

“A Trooper of 26 years has given his life for our greater good. I was telling everybody, ‘stay safe, stay home, let’s ride out this storm.’ That’s not what you do as a Trooper,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

This is the 25 line of duty death in the history of the Connecticut State Police.

Three helicopters and six boats were involved in the early morning search, as well as dive teams, the Coast Guard, K-9 units, drones, and people searching on the ground.

“Today, we stand together as one with the family, the Trooper’s family,” Lamont said.

The area where this happened is a road that lies along the intersection of three rivers and according to locals, is prone to flooding during intense rain.

It’s likely to Trooper was checking on the river and flood conditions in that area.

