WATERFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Two people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital after a crash just after 5 pm on Monday.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported a two-vehicle crash on I-95 North in Waterford.

Exits 81 and 82 were closed for several hours, but have since reopened. There is no word yet on the current condition of the two injured people.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.