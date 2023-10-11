WINDSOR, CT. (WWLP) – A 15-year-old high school football player from Windsor, Connecticut died after losing consciousness at practice.
The mayor of Windsor said that the teenager collapsed while doing drills at a light practice.
He was given first aid by staff and taken to Connecticut Children’s Hospital, where he later died.
Windsor High School said they will be offering a crisis team during school on Wednesday.
