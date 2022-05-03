MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The State Police Union is holding a rally to support Trooper Brian North as he heads to Milford Superior Court to face manslaughter charges in the death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane.

Mubarak was shot and killed by Trooper Brian North in January 2020 after an alleged carjacking and police chase that began in Fairfield County and ended in West Haven. North was arrested for manslaughter in the first degree for the death of Soulemane in April of 2022.

North will face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. Trooper North will be arraigned at Milford Superior Court at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday morning.

The police union is asking other officers to show support for Trooper North by attending the arraignment. The State Police Union is asking for police officers to meet outside of the court at 8:00 A.M. and to park at the Milford Public Library.

At 8:30 A.M. Trooper North will join the rally and officers will march up New Haven Avenue to the Milford Superior Court, according to a release from state police.

In a release from the Connecticut State Police, officers shared the following sentiment. “We believe Trooper North acted objectively reasonable during this violent encounter and we believe a jury will find reasonable doubt and acquit him of these serious charges.”

The mother of Mubarak Soulemane is set to speak after the arraignment of Connecticut State Trooper Brian North.