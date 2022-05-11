TOLLAND, Conn. (WWLP) – Troopers helped change a tire on I-84 in Tolland and met former President of Poland Lech Walesa.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Wednesday troopers were called to assist a motor vehicle with a flat tire on I-84 in Tolland. When troopers arrived, they were greeted by former Poland President Lech Walesa.

“You never know who you will meet as a State Trooper!”

Walesa, also a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, was visiting Connecticut to support the cause of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland. He visited the New England Air Museum and Central Connecticut State University.

State police said Trooper Lipert, who is a native of Poland, “was grateful for the opportunity to help such an influential individual, and briefly speak to him about the history of Poland.”

Walesa served as President of Poland between 1990 and 1995.