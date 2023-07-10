HARTFORD (WWLP) – Adjutant General Fran Evon announced that members of the Connecticut Army National Guard’s Detachment 1, 146th Cyber Warfare Company are preparing to deploy.

There was a sendoff at the William A. O’Neill Armory in Hartford, Connecticut this Monday.

There are nearly a dozen members of Detachment 1, 146th Cyber Warfare Company working on stateside projects to defend the Department of Defense’s networks against malicious actors, state-sponsored groups, and criminals.

“U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mr. Tim Koster”

“As seen in current events in Europe and attacks on American infrastructure, our world is intrinsically linked and the cyber realm has become its own domain of warfare,” Evon said. “Our adversaries and those who wish to harm the United States view cyberattacks as a low-threat way of attacking our nation below the threshold of armed conflict, so we must compete and win in cyberspace in order to protect our critical infrastructure and economic interests.”

Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, South Dakota, and Utah soldiers are mobilizing to engineer, install, operate, and maintain critical network infrastructure. It’ll be deployed for just under a year.