Delta Airlines return little girl’s “daddy doll” with special message from deployed father

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A little girl has been reunited with a special doll that reminds her of her deployed father, after it went missing on a Delta Airlines flight from Hartford, Connecticut, to Atlanta last week.

Kenley and her mother, Arielle Britton, were traveling from Bradley International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the doll disappeared in between flights. Britton immediately took to social media early Thursday morning, to report her daughter’s special doll missing.





The doll isn’t just any regular doll. It’s a “daddy doll” that has red and blue stars on the back with a special goodnight message from Kenley’s father before he left for military deployment. Kenley listens to the doll every night before bed, her mother said in her social media post.

Britton reported the “daddy doll” missing to both airports and Delta Airlines hoping it would be found and returned.

The following day, Bradley Airport tweeted that the “daddy doll” had been found and was on its way to Kenley. Delta Airlines also tweeted, “We found your doll, Kenley! He’s missed you, but don’t worry. We’re bringing him home.”

Kenley and her special “daddy doll” finally got together again after Delta Airlines officials returned it with an extra surprise for her.