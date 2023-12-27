WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WWLP) – That Dense Fog Advisory is complicating holiday travel during one of the busiest times of the season, including a few delayed flights at Bradley International Airport.

There were up to six delays and three cancelations Wednesday morning at Bradley International Airport. Two Breeze Airline flights to Fort Meyers and Raleigh, and one American Airlines flight to Washington DC were canceled Wednesday morning, and all of them were set to depart before 8:00 a.m.

The cancellations are also some of the earliest flights as airlines try to wait out this fog, and that’s all on top of delays and cancellations that piled up in the evening hours last night.

7.5 million Americans were expected to fly to their Christmas or New Year destination this year, which is an almost 5% growth over last year, and right now, between the two holidays, is the busiest time.

If you have a flight scheduled on Wednesday not just out of Bradley, check your flight status before you leave the house. Also, leave plenty of extra time to get to the airport, it’s really hard to see out there right now, so highways should be moving slower.