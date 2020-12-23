Despite new virus strain, Americans still plan on traveling this holiday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) The new strain of coronavirus spreading across the world is affecting the way Americans are traveling however it hasn’t slowed down the number of people who will travel during this holiday season.

The CDC urges Americans to stay home this holiday however people are traveling anyway. Three days until Christmas and the rush to get home for the holidays is here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut to the chase, warning that the safest way to celebrate winter holidays is to celebrate at home with the people who live with you.

But, that’s not happening.

“I came from Florida visiting family because I haven’t seen anybody in a year,” said a traveler at Bradley International airport.

Pre-Christmas air travel surpassed 1 million daily passengers nationwide for three consecutive days this weekend, breaking the record for most weekend travelers of the pandemic and outpacing thanksgiving numbers. At the same time as the new strain of the coronavirus spreads across the world.

The new coronavirus strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom could already be circulating in the United States according to the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Several nations, including multiple countries in Europe, have banned flights from the U.K. as a result of the new strain.

Public health experts have said that despite being more infectious, the new strain does not appear to be deadlier, and the CEO of Biotech, which manufactures the Pfizer vaccine for the virus, said it would likely be effective against the variant.

Still, people are traveling even though planes may not be full.

“Planes themselves were maybe 50 percent. They staggered even the two seats, one would be an aisle one would be a window, and the middle seats were not occupied,” said an official working at the Bradley airport.

The TSA expects millions more to travel right up to New Year’s day.