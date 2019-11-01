Dog, 4 puppies found in reusable bags Stonington, Connecticut

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Stonington are investigating after a dog and four puppies were found in abandoned in a cloth bags.

On September 5, a resident found a blue cloth bag along Route 184 not far from Al Harvey Road.

Inside were four Chihuahua puppies and a little bit of food.

The next day, a similar discovery was made west on Route 184 near Lantern Hill Road.

A blue Walmart cloth bag was found. Inside was one adult dog.

Stonington police took the dog and puppies to the town’s animal control facility and soon found out there were others out there.

In addition to the Chihuahuas found in Stonington, there were three found in Preston, two in Norwich, and one in Groton.

All of them were in blue Walmart bags, which were loosely tied and left on the side of the road.

A Preston animal control officer said three dogs were dropped in three different locations in the same blue bags.

“All of the dogs were, except for the four puppies, were in a neglected state, and unfortunately, one of the dogs did have to be put down,” said Stonington Police Captain Todd Olson.

Stonington police have taken the lead on this animal cruelty case because there were five dogs found in that town.

Related: Bill would make animal cruelty a federal felony

“Most likely they are all linked,” said Olson.

Those with information are asked to call police.

“We also ask people that if they become burdened with a pet that this is not the way to get rid of that pet,” said Olson.

Instead, he said they should contact their local humane society or animal control which can find the pets good homes.

All five Chihauhaus in Stonington have been adopted.

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.