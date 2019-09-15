Dog found abandoned in crate, Enfield police looking for information

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found abandoned in a crate.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Enfield police said they found a German Shepherd inside a crate down an embankment.

The dog appeared to be in healthy condition but officers did transport it to a nearby veterinary hospital for an evaluation.

The dog is currently recovering from dehydration.

Enfield police said the dog was wearing a blue collar with a black clasp.

If you recognize this dog or have any information you’re asked to call the Enfield Police Department at (860)-763-6400.