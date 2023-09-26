MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WWLP) – A dog that was inside of an SUV when it was stolen in Connecticut has been reunited with its family.

The Middletown Police Department said the driver had been delivering food when it was stolen. Luna, a gray pit bull mix, was in the car.

A 19-year-old from Hartford is now facing multiple charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle and cruelty to animals.

After being arrested, the suspect told police he left Luna outside of an apartment building. Luna’s family confirmed that she was found safe Monday morning.