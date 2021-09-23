Dog reunited with family after stolen in February

WATERBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – A dog inside a stolen vehicle will be reunited with her family after being found seven months later.

According to Connecticut State Police, on February 2 a vehicle with a dog inside was reported stolen from the northbound Fairfield Service Plaza on Interstate 95 in Fairfield. The stolen vehicle was found a short time later but the family dog, Cindy, was missing.

Detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad issued several search & seizure warrants and conducted interviews. On Wednesday, September 22, detectives conducted surveillance in Waterbury and located the dog. Cindy was taken to an animal hospital for evaluation and will be reunited with her family.

The investigation is ongoing and arrests are pending.