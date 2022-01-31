Driver seriously injured in crash near ramp to I-91 in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash that closed down the ramp to I-91 northbound from Route 20 in Windsor Locks Monday.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of Route 20 at the entrance ramp to I-91 northbound in Windsor Locks around 8:30 a.m. EMS and local fire departments were also dispatched to the area.

The driver was trapped and needed to be extricated, state police said. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, state police said. Investigators did not immediately release any other information on the driver.

The ramp to I-91 northbound will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time, state police said. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.