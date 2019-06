A close-up photo of police lights by night

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint Friday night into Saturday.

Enfield Police Sgt. Matthew Meier told 22News the checkpoint will run from approximately 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Route 190 in the area of Palomba Drive.

Police officers from Enfield and nearby communities will be conducting the checkpoint.

