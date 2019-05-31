Efforts for Bridgeport casino stepped up

In this Feb. 14, 2019 photo, patrons play the slot-style machines at the Ponca Tribe’s Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. Some 150 years after suffering the loss of tribal lands and near-extinction at the hands of the U.S. government, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is celebrating a triumph with the opening of a […]

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Bridgeport and Connecticut’s two Native American tribes are close to a deal that would bring a casino worth at least $350 million to the state’s largest city.

The Connecticut Post reports that Mayor Joe Ganim, legislators and the tribes held several meetings Thursday to negotiate a deal. Any plan would need approval from state lawmakers and the governor.

There have been efforts for decades to bring a casino to the city, a history that included now-President Donald Trump in the early 1990s. MGM has also proposed a casino.

The tribes’ plan appears more likely to win approval in the General Assembly – where the tribes’ supporters have fought MGM for years.

Democratic Rep. Chris Rosario, who has participated in the negotiations, says “We’re trying to find a happy medium.”

(Information from: Connecticut Post)

