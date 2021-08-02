Electric supplier to pay $400K to settle marketing case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut has reached a settlement with an out-of-state, third-party electric supplier it alleged was using marketing tactics that violated consumer protection laws.

Chandler, Arizona-based Town Square Energy will play $400,000 and agree to cease in-person marketing in the state for 15 months, according to State Attorney General William Tong.

State officials alleged Town Square enrolled customers in service plans without their consent and used agents who wrongly represented themselves to be utility employees. The company also allegedly solicited customers at public housing complexes where signs prohibited trespassing. In 2019 and 2020, the company charged customers about $2 million more than the standard service rate, the state alleged.

The settlement amount will be paid to Operation Fuel, an organization that provides year-round energy and utility assistance to low-income families.

An email message was left with the company Sunday.