ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration Committee, Inc. is excited to make its return in full for the first time since 2019. The event is on the Enfield Town Green, July 8-10, 2022.

Estimated crowds of over 60,000 people throughout the entirety of the weekend will enjoy what the celebration has to offer. The fireworks will help pull in guests as this fireworks show is ranked number one in the state by Readers Digest in 2019.

There will be the famous 5K Road Race, Children’s Activities, Teen Zone, Parade, Craft fair, Car Show, Taste of Enfield, Beer Garden, Concerts, Fireworks, and more. All children’s activities and concerts are free. Events are weather permitting and subject to change. This celebration’s entertainment will include, Autograph, Vixen, Slaughter, and the Michael Allman Band.

Admission and all events are free. Free parking and shuttle transportation from the Enfield Mall and Enfield Town Green is also provided. As follows is a schedule of the celebration’s events:

FRIDAY JULY 8th

5:00 p.m. Taste of Enfield Opens

5:00 p.m. Teen Zone – DJ, Fun Games, Volleyball, Video Game Trailer, Photo Station, & Painting Event (5:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. ‘Jaws of Life’ Extrication by NTFD & SPFD – Upper Parking Lot

7:00 p.m. Johnny Six-Gun in Concert from the Main Stage

9:00 p.m. Trailer Trash in Concert from the Main Stage

SATURDAY JULY 9th

10:00 a.m. Independence Day 5K through Thompsonville and Along Rt. 5

11:00 a.m. 2022 Independence Day Parade – “Celebrating the American Spirit”

11:15 a.m. Road Races Award’s Ceremony at Route 5 Parade Reviewing Stand

1:00 p.m. Firecracker 1K Kid’s Road Race – Start/Finish Line on North Main Street

1:00 p.m. Enfield High School Cheerleaders Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn

1:00 p.m. Children’s Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest begins along the sidewalks of North Main Street and runs to 4:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. Knucklehead in Concert from the Main Stage

2:00 p.m. King Kuel in Concert from the Main Stage

2:30 p.m. Integrity Martial Arts Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn

3:00 p.m. Beyond Purple in Concert from the Main Stage

3:00 p.m. High School Boy’s “Three on Three” Basketball Tournament – Basketball Court

3:00 p.m. Trick Dynamix Martial Arts Acrobatics Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn

3:30 p.m. Pie Eating Contests at the Corporate Grove Picnic Area

4:15 p.m. Last Child in Concert from the Main Stage

5:00 p.m. Teen Zone – Bungee Run, 2022 Enfield’s Got Talent (5:00 p.m.), & 2022 Battle of the Bands (7:30 p.m.)

5:30 p.m. Back in Black in Concert from the Main Stage

7:00 p.m. Autograph in Concert from the Main Stage

8:30 p.m. Vixen in Concert from the Main Stage

10:00 p.m. Slaughter in Concert from the Main Stage

SUNDAY JULY 10th

10:00 a.m. Mopars in Motion Car Show (runs to 2:00 p.m.)

10:00 a.m. “Three on Three” Enfield Soccer Tournament by Enfield Soccer Club (runs to 2:00 p.m.)

11:00 a.m. Enfield Clergy Group “A Community Worship Service” from the Main Stage

12:00 p.m. Enfield High School Cheerleaders Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn

12:30 p.m. Enfield Police Department K-9 Demonstration on the Town Green

1:00 p.m. Villari’s Self Defense Studio Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn

2:00 p.m. Junior High “Three on Three” Basketball Tournament – Basketball Court

2:00 p.m. Trick Dynamix Martial Arts Acrobatics Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn

2:00 p.m. Winner of 2022 Battle of the Bands in Concert from the Main Stage

3:00 p.m. Cold Train in Concert from the Main Stage

3:00 p.m. Wine Tasting Event at the Beer Garden

4:30 p.m. Last Licks in Concert from the Main Stage

6:00 p.m. RTM Reunion in Concert from the Main Stage

7:00 p.m. Presentation of the 2022 Patriot’s Award from the Main Stage

7:30 p.m. The Michael Allman Band in Concert from the Main Stage

9:45 p.m. Fireworks Spectacular by Zambelli Fireworks International

Taste of Enfield opens at 5:00 p.m. Friday and at 11:00 a.m. Saturday & Sunday.

Children’s Activity Area, presented by Bright Beginnings,

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday

10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday

No coolers, pets, bikes, skateboards, rollerblades, or fireworks are allowed.