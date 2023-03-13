ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Volunteers are needed to keep the Enfield Dog Park open.

According to the Enfield Dog Park Action Committee, due to the lack of volunteers, the dog park located on Ecology Drive will be closed from Wednesday, March 15th through Sunday, March 19th. During this time, the gates will be locked, and police will be patrolling the park during this time.

Currently, the volunteer group is a nonprofit organization that consists of five members who do all of the fundraising activities and arrange for the maintenance of the park. The members are not physically able to go in and empty poop stations, rake and maintain the park, and spread wood chips.

If you are interested in volunteering to help with maintenance to keep the park open, contact the Enfield Dog Park Action Committee President Karen Pugliese at enfielddogpark@gmail.com or Fundraising Chair Bob Marshall at enfielddogparkevents@gmail.com.

Additionally, help is being requested for the fundraising campaign, Puppy Pride on June 3rd, and the annual Dog Park Mayor Contest.