ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Dog Park has voted in a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor! As of September 1st, Mayor Bella and Deputy Mayor Keira have officially taken office.

Bella and Keira will become the park’s ambassadors for the next year, representing the park at public events and showing other dogs in the park how to be a good boy or girl. The parents of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are given reserved parking spots at the Ecology Park dog park to make sure they are not delayed in any paw-litics.

Mayor Bella (Credit: Enfield Dog Park)

Deputy Mayor Keira (Credit: Enfield Dog Park)

The Enfield Dog Park is an all volunteer non-profit organization that solely relies on fundraising and sponsorships to fund the park. If can make a donation on their website.