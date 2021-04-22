Enfield DUI checkpoint Friday night

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Enfield, CT police

Enfield, CT police

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, April 23.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the checkpoint will be held on Route 190
(Hazard Avenue) from 7:00 p.m. until approximately midnight. Drivers should be aware of slowed and stopped traffic in the area.

Connecticut is moving forward with returning to a post-pandemic normal. On May 1, most of the state’s COVID-19 business restrictions are lifting. Changes on May 1st include, the restaurant curfew moving from 11:00 p.m. to midnight and some outdoor restrictions are also lifting. Alcohol can be served without having to order food and table capacity limits are going away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today