Enfield DUI checkpoint Friday night

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper/Market 32 announced on Thursday that all 81 of its New York stores are now accepting EBT SNAP payment as part of Instacart’s first multi-chain wave of payment integration expansion. The Northeastern chain’s stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont will follow in the coming weeks.

EBT SNAP participants will now be able to shop Price Chopper/Market 32’s NY stores on the Instacart website and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. A secondary form of payment will be needed for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their zip code to determine the nearest participating store to them and begin selecting items from the EBT-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to apply their benefits to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.