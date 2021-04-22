Enfield DUI checkpoint Friday night

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, April 23.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the checkpoint will be held on Route 190
(Hazard Avenue) from 7:00 p.m. until approximately midnight. Drivers should be aware of slowed and stopped traffic in the area.
Connecticut is moving forward with returning to a post-pandemic normal. On May 1, most of the state’s COVID-19 business restrictions are lifting. Changes on May 1st include, the restaurant curfew moving from 11:00 p.m. to midnight and some outdoor restrictions are also lifting. Alcohol can be served without having to order food and table capacity limits are going away.