ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Enfield, Connecticut worked through the early morning hours Tuesday to put out a fire at a home about a mile south of the Massachusetts state line.

The fire was at a home on Dover Road, which was blocked-off by firefighters for hours. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the house.

Firefighters were able to get everything under control at around 5:30 A.M.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the fire, or whether any injuries were reported. The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is assisting the Enfield Fire Marshal with the investigation.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.