Enfield man arrested for firing gun

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Enfield was taken into custody Wednesday after a shooting incident on August 24.

According to the Enfield Police Department, 40-year-old Aaron Addison Dukes was arrested Wednesday when officers on patrol located Dukes in a vehicle in front of his residence on White Street in Enfield.

On August 24, Enfield police were called to Good Times Package store on Pearl Street where the suspect confronted a person in front of the store. Enfield police say after an altercation, the suspect raised the weapon at the victim then began to step backwards and the suspect fired one round at the individual. The victim was not stuck or injured during the incident. The suspect took off in his vehicle.

Detectives were able to identify the vehicle and suspect as Aaron Dukes of Enfield and an arrest warrant was issued.

Aaron Dukes is charged with the following: