WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Enfield was killed in a seven-vehicle crash on I-84 in West Hartford, Connecticut.

The 58-year-old Gary Carter died as a result of the crash Monday that injured five other people and closed the highway for hours. Carter was the driver of a tractor-trailer. Connecticut State Police say crashed into the back of a CT Transit bus, causing the chain-reaction crash.