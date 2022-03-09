ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman Wednesday afternoon.

According to Enfield Police, 69-year-old Diane Alderman was last seen on Elm Street driving east in the area of Freshwater Boulevard around 8:29 a.m. Wednesday morning. Alderman is driving a black Ford Focus with New York registration JPF8479. The plate is orange and blue.

Alderman is unfamiliar with the area and has a history of dementia, police say.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Enfield Police at 860-763-8911.