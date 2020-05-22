Breaking News
Enfield police, a fisherman help rescue person in Connecticut River

(Photo: Enfield PD)

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A person was rescued from the Connecticut River in Enfield Friday morning.

According to the Enfield Police Department, a fisherman located a person floating in the river at 6:45 a.m. and Enfield Fire Rescue, Thompsonville Fire, and Enfield EMS and Police all assisted with locating the person.

Enfield police said a fisherman was able to bring the person to safety in their boat and Enfield Fire brought the person to land. The person is now being treated at a nearby facility.

22News contacted Enfield Police Department for additional information and will update the story as soon as it becomes available.

