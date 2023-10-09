ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police were called to Stop and Shop after a larceny had just happened involving a suspect who was detained by loss prevention.

According to the Enfield Police Department, after subsequently interviewing the suspect, two men were found in a related vehicle in the parking lot. Multiple knives, a fake handgun, narcotics, and narcotics paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

The incident led to three arrests for drug, larceny, and weapons offenses.

