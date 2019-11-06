Police: Up to date info on missing Enfield woman

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police are still seeking information that can help locate Ondine Frohberg.

According to the Enfield Police Department, up to date information reveals Frohberg was wast seen walking westbound on Route 190 in the area of the I-91, Route 5 overpasses.

Silver Alert issued for missing Enfield woman

Frohberg was reported missing on November 1, at an Olive Garden in Enfield at 1:30 p.m. Her family said she suffers from medical conditions and cognitive disability. Police teamed up with Vernon and South Windsor Police on November 2, and used a drone to search large portions of woods and farmland but were unsuccessful.

On November 6, Connecticut and Rhode Island search and rescue teams continued to locate Frohberg. The team searched over 850 acres of property with no luck yet again.

Enfield Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of Route 5 and Route 159 near Route 190 to check their camera outside their home for footage from November 1 for possible sighting.

(Enfield PD) Photo of Frohberg on the day she went missing with the clothing she was wearing.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact Detective Mike Bailey at 860-763-6400.