ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint Friday night into Saturday.

According to a news release from the Enfield Police Department, the checkpoint will be held on Route 190 (Hazard Avenue) from 7:00 p.m. Friday until approximately 2 a.m. Saturday. Drivers should be aware of slowed and stopped traffic in the area.

The main reason of a DUI checkpoint is to try and keep impaired drivers off the roads.