Enfield Police find bag containing opiate overdose kits near Freshwater Pond

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding people who suffer from addiction to not be afraid to reach out after an officer found an unattended bag with opiate overdose kits near Freshwater Pond on Thursday.

The Enfield Police Department said the kit, usually used by people suffering from opiate addiction, contains many syringes and should not have been left at the public location.

Photo: Enfield Police Department

In a Facebook post, the department said, “We would like to remind those who need help with opiate or alcohol addiction, that Enfield PD is here for you to battle your addiction. If any Enfield officer is approached by an individual suffering from addiction, who is seeking help, we will personally drive you to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.”

There is no legal punishment for those who seek help from the police, the department added.