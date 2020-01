ENFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – Enfield police are investigating the death of a newborn baby at a home on Sharren Lane Friday morning.

According to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox, officers were called to 67 Sharren Lane late Friday morning.

Fox confirmed the death but doesn’t have information yet on the cause. Police are awaiting the approval of a search warrant of the home.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.