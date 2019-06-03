Enfield police issuing warning after attack by coyote or fox

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after a fox or coyote attacked a hiker Sunday morning.

According to Enfield Police, the attack happened at around 10:45 a.m. at Scantic River Park West, which is off Route 190. The hiker was taken to the hospital following the attack, but has since been released.

One woman who lives near the park told 22News she sees animals all the time, but hearing that a human was attacked is scary.

“I’m afraid to let my dog out because I don’t trust those things,” said Loraine Day.

Another man who lives near the park said he saw three coyotes in his yard just a few days ago.

“It was mid-day. They came almost all the way up to our pool area,” said Michael Sakey. “One looked injured, his paw didn’t look good. They were just playing but it scared us because we have little pets.”

MassWildlife said feeding pets indoors and keeping them on a leash, as well as storing garbage cans inside until trash day, will help keep coyotes away from your house.

The West entrance to the park has been closed following the attack.

Enfield police say hikers should be cautious if they do plan on venturing out in the area. If you see an aggressive animal near the park, you are urged to call Connecticut DEEP at 860-424-3333. MassWildlifer can be reached at (508) 389-6300.

