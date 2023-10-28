ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – K-9 Odin of the Enfield Police Department helped to find a missing juvenile who was reported to have possibly made suicidal statements before leaving his home on Thursday.

According to the Enfield Police Department’s K-9 Unit, on Thursday at approximately 5:27 p.m., K-9 Odin was requested to help assist with a track for a juvenile who was reported missing and possibly made suicidal statements before leaving his house on a skateboard.

A perimeter was established, and a track was conducted which spanned one mile long, leading officers down a wooded path, and into swampland, where the juvenile skateboard was found.

K-9 Odin continued to track back towards the main road where the juvenile was seen running through a nearby backyard where he was located by perimeter units. K9 Odin continued his track to where the juvenile was located.