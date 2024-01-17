ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – K-9 Odin of the Enfield Police Department will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest as a donation from a local non-profit organization.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charity established in 2009 whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, according to the Enfield Police Department. The non-profit has provided over 5,435 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, which was made possible by both private and corporate donations.

This organization has donated a bullet and stab protective vest to K-9 Odin that will have the sentiment “In memory of K9 Broko, CSP – EOW 12/21/23” embroidered on it.

Connecticut State Police K-9 Broko was shot and killed last month while police were trying to serve a warrant in Stonington. The suspect who shot Broko also died. These vests are made to protect law enforcement K-9s when they are out protecting our community.

The program is open to any dogs in the United States that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s that have expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States, and not all of them have protective vests. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

To learn about volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, visit their website.