ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – K-9 Dunkin and K-9 Odin have been busy over the past week with helping the Enfield Police Department locate missing people and locating suspects.

According to the Enfield Police Department’s K-9 Unit, early last week, K-9 Dunkin helped track a missing person who had walked off from a residence. K-9 Dunkin was able to locate the missing party in a wooded area that was not too far from the location they walked out of.

On October 15th, at 9:20 p.m., K-9 Odin was sent to track the location of the operator of a motor vehicle who ran on foot from a traffic stop. A perimeter was established, and the individual found matched the operator’s description. The person was located and detained more than half a mile away from the original incident. The track spanned through several neighborhoods that were directly to where the suspect was located.

Both K-9 Odin and K-9 Dunkin have been deployed eight times which resulted in locating and arresting three suspects, locating one missing person, as well as seizing narcotics and money over the past seven days.

K-9 Dunkin joined the Enfield Police Department two years ago and is a German Shephard from the Czech Republic who was imported and trained in Sharpville, Pennsylvania.