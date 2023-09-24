ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – K9 Odin of the Enfield Police Department helped with locating a missing elderly person who had left their house on Saturday on foot.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the person was reported to be in crisis and was suffering from mental health issues.

The track was almost a mile through the woods that had thick vegetation and water crossing through a portion of the Scantic River. The track led to a roadway where the missing person was located.

The person was evaluated by Enfield EMS and was taken to a local hospital.