Enfield police looking for man wanted for two active warrants

Connecticut

Credit: Enfield Police Department

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for two active warrants.

Police are looking for Stephen Ceccarini, who currently has two active warrants for his arrest, which totals to $50,000 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it  #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

