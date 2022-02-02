Enfield police looking for man wanted with three active warrants

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for three active warrants.

Police are looking for Jeffrey Nentwig, who currently has three active warrants for his arrest, totaling $60,000 dollars in bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

